Pubs, physio, plasterer: What happened to Sheffield United's stars from 1993 Blackburn FA Cup win - gallery

On Sunday afternoon, when Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers walk out at Bramall Lane for their FA Cup quarter-final, it will be almost 20 years to the day since their last memorable meeting at the same stage.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT

Back in 1993 their quarter-final clash went all the way to penalties, with United progressing to set up a semi-final clash with city rivals Wednesday. After the two sides had drawn 2-2 after extra time, Dave Bassett’s boys went through 5-3 on penalties on March 16, 1993.

But what happened to United’s side from that game? Ahead of this weekend’s meeting between the Blades and Rovers, we took a trip down memory lane…

Alan Kelly celebrates victory over Blackburn with defender Paul Beesley

1. Kelly's Eye

Alan Kelly celebrates victory over Blackburn with defender Paul Beesley

The Republic of Ireland international represented Blackburn, Stockport and Birmingham City after his long spell at Bramall Lane ended. He later moved into coaching and left his job as Ireland's goalkeeping coach recently. Still involved at Everton

2. Alan Kellly

The Republic of Ireland international represented Blackburn, Stockport and Birmingham City after his long spell at Bramall Lane ended. He later moved into coaching and left his job as Ireland's goalkeeping coach recently. Still involved at Everton

Owns the Manor House venue in Dronfield, he also represented Wimbledon, Aston Villa, Preston North End and Hull City.

3. Kevin Gage

Owns the Manor House venue in Dronfield, he also represented Wimbledon, Aston Villa, Preston North End and Hull City.

Skipper Gayle became a popular figure at Bramall Lane after joining the club from Ipswich Town for a then club record £750,000 in September 1991. He clocked up 119 appearances for the Blades before leaving for Exeter City on a free transfer in 1996. He hung up his boots in 2001.

4. Brian Gayle

Skipper Gayle became a popular figure at Bramall Lane after joining the club from Ipswich Town for a then club record £750,000 in September 1991. He clocked up 119 appearances for the Blades before leaving for Exeter City on a free transfer in 1996. He hung up his boots in 2001.

