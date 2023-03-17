News you can trust since 1887
“Really tough” - Former Sheffield United & Wednesday man suffers injury heartbreak

Former Blades and Owls striker suffered knee injury for Blackpool, faces months out

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:16 GMT

Gary Madine, the former Sheffield United and Wednesday striker, is facing nine months on the sidelines after damaging knee ligaments at the weekend.

The 32-year-old, now of Blackpool, sustained the injury during the opening minute of his side’s defeat at Bristol City and scans confirmed anterior cruciate ligament damage. The striker requires surgery and is expected to be sidelined for about nine months.

“It’ll be next year when he’s ready to play,” said Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy. “It’s really tough on him.

“He’s not had many injuries in his career but to get that one when you get to 32 is a bad one to take.”

Madine scored 26 goals in 101 league goals for the Owls earlier in his career and joined the Blades on loan from Cardiff City during the 2018/19 promotion season, helping them over the line in the race for the Premier League with three goals in six league starts.

