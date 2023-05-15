Blades star has been named in England squad for this month’s World Cup in Argentina

Daniel Jebbison is convinced that he can cap a memorable promotion-winning season by helping England’s U20s win the World Cup in Argentina this summer.

The Sheffield United youngster is preparing for a return to the top-flight two years after his historic moment against Everton, when he became the youngest player in Premier League history to score on his full debut at Goodison Park.

That was one of the few high points of a miserable season for the Blades as they were relegated back to the Championship but the mood is much more buoyant 24 months on, after Paul Heckingbottom’s men defied a number of on and off-field challenges to win automatic promotion back to the top flight.

Jebbison made 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice, and earned his place in head coach Ian Foster’s 21-man squad for the U20 World Cup in Argentina, which kicks off later this month.

“It’s always an honour to play for England and it’s an amazing squad,” Jebbison said. “We’re going to prepare for it, and we’re going to win the World Cup as well. So it’ll be a fantastic year when we do that.”

Jebbison jetted off on England duty after completing his celebrations with United, including an open-top bus tour of Sheffield and a civic reception at the Town Hall.

“It has sunk in now,” Jebbison told the BBC at the parade. “We’ve cherished it and it was great to go around Sheffield and celebrate with the fans. We all thank the fans so much for sticking behind us in every game and everyone has done their bit to get here.

“It was a team effort to get promotion and I am grateful to have been given opportunities to help out. I feel very good about how the season panned out.”

Asked about his impact last season in the Premier League, Jebbison added: “I got my opportunity and made the most of it. And I’m getting that again, to score some goals in the best league in the world.

“So I’ve got to make the most of it. I’m ready for any challenge that comes my way. I’m very confident.”

