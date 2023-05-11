News you can trust since 1887
‘More to come’ from Iliman Ndiaye as he prepares to realise Sheffield United dream

Blades star set to be subject of attention this summer despite Blades’ promotion to Premier League

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 11th May 2023, 15:38 BST

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, insists there is “more to come” from Blades star Iliman Ndiaye as he prepares to realise his boyhood dream of playing in the Premier League.

The Senegal star scored 15 goals and contributed 11 assists to help the Blades to promotion, with Ndiaye cleaning up at the end-of-season awards - both at Bramall Lane and elsewhere.

Adding both the United player of the year and young player of the season award to his bulging trophy cabinet at The Star Football Awards earlier this week, Ndiaye admitted the season was something he would never forget and added: “I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Premier League and I’m there now, so I’m very happy.”

Boss Heckingbottom, Ndiaye’s former U23 coach, has been a big fan of his star man since their days working together in the Blades academy and hopes to retain his services this simmer, with a number of top clubs at home and abroad monitoring his situation.

Ndiaye is scheduled to become a free agent next summer, and United must decide whether to stick or twist with him if an offer is received in the next window after a £25m approach from Everton was rejected in January.

“What a player,” Heckingbottom said. “If anyone’s not seen Iliman play, I’d say: ‘Go and watch him.’

“He’s a special player and a special lad as well. He knows what I think of him, I love him to bits. He’s a special player and there’s more to come from him as well.”

