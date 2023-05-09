Sheffield United are facing a huge summer in the transfer market as they bid to ensure their squad is ready for the Premier League when the new season kicks off in August.

United rounded off their promotion-winning Championship campaign with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City and also their top flight place had long been secured by the time they arrived in the Midlands, thoughts can now solely turn towards next season once the last formalities had been completed.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom planned to speak with players this week about their futures before an open-top bus ride around Sheffield on Thursday. The manager is facing a key summer in the transfer window and one player he has been linked with this week is Haris Belkebla, a 29-year-old Algerian international currently plying his trade in France for Brest.

Brest's Algerian midfielder Haris Belkebla (R) fights for the ball with Nantes' Congolese midfielder Samuel Moutoussamy

Born in France, midfielder Belkebla has previously attracted interest from Rangers and Celtic with French outlet Foot Mercato reporting that United plan to watch him in action for Brest this weekend against Auxerre.

United have previous experience and knowledge of French football, having monitored Anel Ahmedhodzic during his loan spell with Bordeaux last season. Belkebla has made 34 appearances for Brest this season, attracting headlines back in March when he was kicked in the stomach by French star Kylian Mbappe - who escaped a red card and later scored the winner in a 2-1 PSG win.

“We’re not saying that we lost because of that, but I’d like to know whether all the players would get the same treatment if they did that,” Brest’s Pierre Lees-Melou said at the time. “I asked the referee for an explanation. He said that it was tame. So, I’d like to see what’s a real kick.”

Back in 2019 Belkebla was named in his country’s squad for their African Cup of Nations campaign before being dropped after flashing his backside on a Twitch stream while his teammate Alexandre Oukidja played Fortnite.

Belkebla apologised for the incident, admitting it was “out of order” and adding: “I am broken-hearted but it is a legitimate punishment by Algerian football governing bodies. Of course I do not hold a grudge against anyone except myself for disappointing and hurting you.

“I simply ask you to not hold this against my family, who have raised me with far more noble values ​​than what I displayed. My values are a lot much closer to the values ​​of our country.”

