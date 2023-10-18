Sheffield United star opens up on mental health as injury lay-off is confirmed

The Sheffield United star has opened up on his mental health after suffering a training ground injury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United summer signing Tom Davies has revealed he has suffered another injury during what he described as ‘a really hard time’.

The former England Under-21 midfielder joined the Blades in August after his contract with boyhood club Everton came to a close just two weeks earlier. However, Davies is yet to make a start for Paul Heckingbottom’s side and has made just three substitute appearances in defeats against Spurs, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was not in the matchday squad for the 3-1 defeat at Fulham prior to the international break and the Blades boss revealed Davies had suffered a thigh injury in training that is likely to keep him on the sidelines for ‘months’.

The Everton academy graduate has not confirmed the injury and revealed he is keen to help out a local charity as he ‘pays attention’ to his own mental health during his time away from the pitch.

Posting on Instagram last night, Davies said: “It’s not been a great start to the season for myself and I have unfortunately picked up another injury.

“It’s been a really hard time for me and I’m doing my best to find some peace with the situation. While this has happened it’s made me realise how much I need to pay attention to my mental health as well as my physical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad