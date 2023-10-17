At the time, some of them were tipped as the brightest young talents to come out of the Sheffield United academy in a long time.
United's class of 1998 didn't quite hit the heights of Manchester United's '92 vintage, but it still contained two players who moved to the Premier League for millions and one who made history at the 2004 European Championships.
United's 1998 reserves won the Pontin's League Cup, beating neighbours Rotherham United at Bramall Lane and The Star took a look at where their careers took them from there...
1. Leigh Walker (goalkeeper)
Made the switch to Doncaster Rovers before returning to United after impressing in a reserve game. Was a part of the Scarborough team that faced Chelsea in the FA Cup in 2004. Bought a share in his parents' bakery after retiring. "No-one likes food like me,” he joked. Photo: Gareth Copley
2. Mark Beard (defender)
Signed by Dave Bassett in 1995, Beard was an established pro when he helped United lift the trophy. Played for the likes of Kingstonian and Southend after leaving Bramall Lane and had a spell with San Pedro in Málaga before moving into coaching. Now manager at Eastbourne Borough Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Michael Vonk (defender)
Another experienced player at the time, Vonk played for AZ '67 and SVV Dordrecht in Holland before moving to England with Manchester City. His time at United was hampered by injuries and he later became a manager, taking charge of Sparta Rotterdam and Telstar. Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Traianos Dellas (defender)
Had a couple of years at United but is best remembered for winning the 2004 European Championships with Greece. Dellas made history with the only silver goal ever seen in an international in the semi-final against the Czech Republic. Managed in Greece with AEK and had two spells at Panetolikos, the latter finishing in 2021 after he kept them in the top flight Photo: Alex Livesey