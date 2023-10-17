4 . Traianos Dellas (defender)

Had a couple of years at United but is best remembered for winning the 2004 European Championships with Greece. Dellas made history with the only silver goal ever seen in an international in the semi-final against the Czech Republic. Managed in Greece with AEK and had two spells at Panetolikos, the latter finishing in 2021 after he kept them in the top flight Photo: Alex Livesey