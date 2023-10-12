Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Basham has undergone his second operation to repair the damage caused by his horror injury at Fulham, and will return home this week to continue his recovery. The Sheffield United defender suffered a fracture at Craven Cottage, going under the knife for initial surgery soon after being taken to hospital in London.

The 35-year-old’s horrific experience sent shockwaves throughout football, with his first update thanking everyone who helped him - including Fulham skipper Tim Ream, who stayed by his side until medical attention arrived - and for the deluge of well-wishes. Basham has now undergone surgery to repair his damaged ligaments, and fit a plate on his fractured bone.

Basham issued a further update via his social media page this morning, writing: “Had my two surgeries done now and I can’t thank the surgeons enough for the fast response to me. The first surgery was for cleaning up the wound I suffered and dislocation, the second surgery was to repair the ligaments and to fit a plate on my bone where the fracture was.