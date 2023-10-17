News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Police arrested man after 'suspicious packages' alert at Cathedral
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'

Sheffield United v Man Utd injury news as 9 out and 3 doubts

A look at all the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield United and Manchester United ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:43 BST

Sheffield United are now preparing for their return to club action as the international break winds to a close. The Blades have endured a tough start to the season so far, and it will get no easier this side of the break, with Manchester United in town this Saturday evening.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men have just one point so far this season, sitting three points from safety, and they need to get their act together quickly if they want to make a fist of survival this season. Injuries haven’t helped, though, and similar can be said of this weekend’s opponents Man Utd, who have also struggled while battling injury issues.

Here we round up all the latest injury news surrounding both clubs ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Malacia is back in the gym, but this one will come too soon.

1. Tyrell Malacia - Out

Malacia is back in the gym, but this one will come too soon.

Photo Sales
Diallo remains out with a knee injury.

2. Amad Diallo - Out

Diallo remains out with a knee injury.

Photo Sales
Reguillon is said to be nearing a return after missing the last four.

3. Sergio Reguilon - Doubt

Reguillon is said to be nearing a return after missing the last four.

Photo Sales
Shaw is out until late October to early November.

4. Luke Shaw - Out

Shaw is out until late October to early November.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BladesManchester UnitedPaul Heckingbottom