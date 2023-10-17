Sheffield United v Man Utd injury news as 9 out and 3 doubts

A look at all the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield United and Manchester United ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash.

Sheffield United are now preparing for their return to club action as the international break winds to a close. The Blades have endured a tough start to the season so far, and it will get no easier this side of the break, with Manchester United in town this Saturday evening.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men have just one point so far this season, sitting three points from safety, and they need to get their act together quickly if they want to make a fist of survival this season. Injuries haven’t helped, though, and similar can be said of this weekend’s opponents Man Utd, who have also struggled while battling injury issues.

Here we round up all the latest injury news surrounding both clubs ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Tyrell Malacia - Out Malacia is back in the gym, but this one will come too soon.

Amad Diallo - Out Diallo remains out with a knee injury.

Sergio Reguilon - Doubt Reguillon is said to be nearing a return after missing the last four.