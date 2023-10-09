Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United suffered more injury woe even before Chris Basham’s horrific injury at Fulham on Saturday. Before kick-off it was confirmed that defender John Egan and midfielder Tom Davies face months on the sidelines, stretching United’s squad even further when the Premier League season resumes after the international break.

Egan limped off gingerly at West Ham earlier this month after landing awkwardly following an attacking corner, and his absence at Fulham opened the door for Basham to come in and captain the side. But his afternoon was also curtailed by an awkward fall, which resulted in a terrible injury which will require a second operation this week after initial surgery over the weekend.

Basham’s suffering will have an impact on this tight-knit squad, with the defender one of its most popular members, but also, in clinical, football terms, leave boss Paul Heckingbottom with only three fit, senior centre-halves in Anel Ahmedhodzic, Auston Trusty and Jack Robinson. There was also hope amongst Blades fans over Davies, after the former Everton man’s bright cameo at West Ham. But he then suffered an unspecified injury issue in training last week, and will join Egan on the sidelines for months.

“Egs and Tom are going to be out for a while,” Heckingbottom said. “Months. That [Fulham] game is probably a reflection of where we’re at at the minute and what’s been going against us. But as I’ve said to the players there, no-one’s going to feel sorry for you and the opposition are going to use it to their advantage and capitalise and pick up points. We have to fight and show the same spirit we did today.”