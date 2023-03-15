Sheffield United will not “bottle” their push for automatic promotion from the Championship, defender Max Lowe has promised, as Paul Heckingbottom’s squad fights to keep its Premier League dream alive.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s visit to Sunderland, which threatens to be a pivotal moment in the race to finish second behind runaway leaders Burnley, Lowe insisted his team mates remain in the right frame of mind to fend-off Middlesbrough’s challenge and reach the top-flight next term.

Revealing United’s players are also using claims that they are set to be overhauled by Michael Carrick’s side as “fuel for the fire”, Lowe said: “We aren’t going to bottle it. There’s been no mention of that. I know what this group can do. We’re having a blip now but you’re a special team, a very special team, if you don’t have one of those. It’s not a case of wanting one or waiting for it but experience teaches you now to be surprised by it if one happens. Don’t let it become a distraction. We won’t.”

Max Lowe says Sheffield United have the heart and the courage to go straight up: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Lowe helped steer Nottingham Forest up via the play-offs last season after spending the campaign at the City Ground on loan. The knowledge he accumulated there has helped him become an influential member of a dressing room which is under increasingly scrutiny following a run of four defeats in six league outings. One of those came when Luton Town, who harbour top two aspirations themselves, triumphed 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Confirming United’s players have spoken about what needs to be done in order to recapture their form of old, Lowe said: “Comparing our games now and then, we know what the differences are. At the start, we were running over teams. The intensity has dropped and we need to get that back. We need to simplify the game, do the basics right and express ourselves without holding anything back.”

Like Lowe, manager Heckingbottom has also been brutally frank in his assessments of United’s recent performances. But drawing attention to the challenges his players have faced since August, including a transfer embargo, Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi’s proposed and protracted takeover and a series of issues concerning the infrastructure at their training complex, the 45-year-old remains fiercely protective of those under his command, telling journalists earlier this week that he “won’t have anything bad” uttered about them at all.

Sheffield United visit Sunderland tonight: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Outlining what he personally plans to do to help reinvigorate United’s promotion bid, Lowe said: “Both wing-backs, we have a big impact on games and when we aren’t on it we can struggle because of how we play. But I have so much belief in this group, you wouldn’t believe it.”

“We’re still in a great position and it is in our hands,” he added. “When we all perform well, we can beat anyone in this league. Middlesbrough are on a good run but we don’t need to stress about them because if we take care of our results then we’ll be fine. I feel like we have a point to prove now so that gives us an extra edge. I feel because everyone else is looking at Middlesbrough, it gives us extra fuel to prove them all wrong."