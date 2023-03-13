Tommy Doyle's ommision from Sheffield United's starting eleven is explained ahead of Sunderland

The reasons behind Tommy Doyle’s sporadic appearances since his commanding performance against Tottenham Hotspur, which laid the foundations for Sheffield United FA Cup win over the Premier League club, have been explained as the clamour for the midfielder to start Wednesday’s game against Sunderland continues to grow.

On loan from Manchester City, Doyle has not started any of the three games United have contested following that fifth round victory; being introduced as a substitute during the defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town whilst watching last week’s visit to Reading from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Paul Heckingbottom admitting that United fell “way below” their usual high standards against Rob Edwards’ side last weekend, there are calls for Doyle to be handed a more prominent role at the Stadium of Light.

Although Heckingbottom was understandably coy about his selections for the trip to Wearside, he did shed light on why the 21-year-old has not been handed greater opportunities to build upon arguably his most impressive display in a United jersey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referencing the calf injuries which hampered Doyle’s progress earlier this term, the manager said: “Tommy picked up two of those when he had big physical outputs and then gone game after game after game. So he definitely wasn’t going to play straight away after the Spurs match, because we had to be mindful of that.”

Another City youngster, James McAtee, was also placed with United before the beginning of the present campaign and Heckingbottom added: “At Reading, because of the way we wanted to go about things, we thought Macca was the right choice (to start) there. When we saw the team that Reading had picked, when we saw who they’d gone with, we knew that we’d made the right choice. We have a style but we can also change personnel within that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United midfielder Tommy Doyle is expected to feature against Sunderland on Wednesday: George Wood/Getty Images

Having once seemed odds on to secure the Championship’s second automatic promotion slot behind runaway leaders Burnley, United's grip on the runners-up berth has significantly weakened of late. Indeed, by the time they kick-off against Tony Mowbray’s side, they might only be one point clear of third-placed Middlesbrough if Michael Carrick’s men beat Stoke City tomorrow.

“It’s in our hands,” Heckingbottom said. “That’s a positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Naomi Baker/Getty Images