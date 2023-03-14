Paul Heckingbottom has reminded there are no ‘untouchables’ within Sheffield United’s first team squad, raising the possibility that he could tweak his selection policy in order to breathe new life into the club’s push for automatic promotion.

Although radical alterations are unlikely, either ahead of tomorrow’s match at Sunderland or during any of United’s remaining nine Championship games following their return from Wearside, the manager’s admission indicates that coaching staff are contemplating personnel changes in order to provoke an upturn in form.

Amid the growing clamour for on-loan duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee to both start against Tony Mowbray’s side, Heckingbottom told The Star: “I don’t think anyone has played every single time. Only Eges (centre-half John Egan) has missed out through suspension, other than that there isn’t anyone. No player likes coming off. No player likes not being involved. But they understand that my job isn’t necessarily to keep them individually happy about things like that. It’s to look after the interests of the group as a whole. And they do understand, all of them, that because of the nature of the league we have got ourselves into this position in the table because everyone has contributed.”

Many Sheffield United supporters want to see Tommy Doyle handed a more prominent role: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

After suffering a fourth defeat in six league outings when they were beaten by Luton Town over the weekend, second placed United began their preparations for the trip to the North-East only four points ahead of Middlesbrough in third. Michael Carrick’s men face Stoke City tonight.

But it was the manner of United’s performance against the visitors from Bedfordshire, rather than the result itself, which provoked most concern among supporters. Heckingbottom and defender Max Lowe conceded during a media conference at the Randox Health Academy on Monday that it had been subdued, although they insisted the reasons for that - and a number of solutions - have since been identified.

After seeing injuries rip the heart out of his squad earlier this term and a transfer embargo prevent him from strengthening it in January, Heckingbottom also hopes the return to fitness of several experienced players will enable him to make greater use of United’s bench.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom could make changes at Sunderland: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

“The change to five substitutions was big and there’s been a spell when I’ve not been able to make the most of that,” he said.

