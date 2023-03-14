Although he refused to be drawn further, the 45-year-old’s admission that Brooks and his team mates were forced to prepare for the meeting with Town on a hard, artificial surface will inevitably prompt further questions about how operational a new pitch, recently laid at the complex, actually is. Having sanctioned the investment following complaints about standards there behind the scenes, United’s hierarchy initially suggested it would be opened over the summer. It was just before Christmas when the work was finally completed, and even then it emerged the timing of the work meant it was not immediately suitable for use in wet conditions. As part of the project, undersoil heating was also installed - which should have enabled United’s players to work out as normal. The Star understands it would cost a significant five figure sum to switch this on and, with United currently operating under a transfer embargo, it remains unclear if permission was received to activate it before the meeting with Rob Edwards’ side. Or whether the move into the site's main hall contributed to Brooks’ situation.