Sheffield United can not afford to blame the indifferent results which have left their automatic promotion hopes hanging in the balance on the disruption a recent spell of bad weather caused to their preparations for matches, manager Paul Heckingbottom has insisted.

Despite the installation of a new training pitch at the Randox Health Academy, United’s first team squad were forced to train indoors when snow swept across South Yorkshire ahead of last weekend’s defeat by Luton Town. Second in the Championship table and 10 points clear of third placed Middlesbrough just one month ago, four defeats in their last six league outings has seen United’s lead over Michael Carrick’s side cut to only four points with both teams now having contested the same number of games.

Despite acknowledging United must rediscover their aggressive streak when they return to action with a visit to Sunderland tomorrow, Heckingbottom has remained fiercely protective of his players since that loss to Town.

Highlighting the “professionalism” they have shown in difficult circumstances, with a transfer embargo preventing the 45-year-old from strengthening his squad during the January window and negotiating contract extensions with those members whose agreements are about to expire, he said: “We were affected in terms of our preparations (before Luton) but we’ve performed better and won, so it can’t be an excuse. We expected to perform much better than we did and that’s not just the players, that’s myself, the staff and everyone. We can’t use it (the training ground) as an excuse because it might happen again, the conditions.”

Reminding that United are still in pole position to go straight up behind runaway leaders Burnley, Heckingbottom has revealed that youngster Andre Brooks suffered an ankle injury ahead of the meeting with Rob Edwards’ men. Having been fitted with a protective boot, Brooks now seems certain to miss not only the trip to the Stadium of Light but also Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Blackburn Rovers having helped United beat Tottenham Hotspur in the previous round.

Although Heckingbottom admitted their recent performances have lacked the same flamboyance and “intent” - a view echoed by defender Max Lowe during Monday’s pre-match media briefing - he added: “it’s important to take ownership, because it’s still up to us. We are honest with ourselves and the lads, but also very supportive. I won’t have anyone say anything bad about the players because their professionalism has been top drawer with everything that has been going on. Absolutely top drawer.”

Snow disrupted Sheffield United's training regime last week: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Speaking after United’s most recent set-back, which followed a victory over Reading, Heckingbottom encouraged them to take “more risks” and ditch the safety-first approach which has crept into their work as the battle to finish as runners-up behind runaway leaders Burnley becomes increasingly fraught.

In a message designed to resonate on the terraces as well as inside the dressing room, he said: “You can either bury your head in the sand and hope. Or you can stick your chest out and fight to win. Footballers and managers, who have stayed in the game, you get used to that judgement, You’ve had it right from the moment you start playing. It comes with the territory and the job.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is ready to fight: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images