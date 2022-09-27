McAtee arrived at Bramall Lane in the summer to some fanfare, after establishing a reputation as one of English football’s brightest young talents through his performances for City’s youth sides.

Only two of his six league performances have come from the start for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, and the most recent of those, away at Luton, saw him dragged at half-time after a poor first-half showing.

The perceived lack of opportunities at Bramall Lane has led to some City fans questioning the wisdom of the 19-year-old remaining in South Yorkshire. But the performances of those ahead of him have justified his lack of game time, with United top of the Championship table, and coaching staff at Bramall Lane believe the experience of having to earn appearances will make him a better player in the long run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blades hope Brewster’s prediction comes true after he rediscovers scoring touch

The Star understands that City are minded to agree, although their loans are constantly reviewed. But either way, teammate Norwood – a man at the opposite end of his career, with almost 500 career appearances under his belt – has seen enough to be convinced that McAtee will prove his worth for United this season.

“They've done well, the young boys,” Norwood said.

“Tommy [Doyle, McAtee’s teammate also on loan at Bramall Lane] had the experience of going to Cardiff last year and did well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James McAtee of Sheffield United has found first-team opportunities limited so far after joining from Manchester City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“He's had a bit more experience in the division than Macca has had and once Macca gets up to speed with the Championship and the speed of it, you can see what a footballer he is.

“His technical ability, the positions he picks up, his touch … he's a very, very gifted footballer and I think throughout the season everyone will see that. It's just getting up to the physicality at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's tough, it's a tough division and teams aren't going to give you the time to play. It's a lot different but he's learning and it'll be a good thing for him, being here.

“We’ve got quite a few senior players in the dressing room who are all helping him and hopefully he goes back to Man City a better player than when he first came here. The aim for those boys is to try and get in Man City's first team, isn't it?

“So along the way they're going to help us and we've got to help them. I've been impressed with all of them, they've all had great attitudes and work hard with the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The training ground standards are set by the players every day and they've joined in with that. They've been part of it and hopefully they can be successful for us and in their future careers.”

McAtee could make a rare Bramall Lane appearance tonight when England’s U21s take on their German counterparts in South Yorkshire, with McAtee, Doyle and Rhian Brewster all part of the England squad.