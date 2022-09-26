Sheffield United star “frustrated” as he looks forward to World Cup adventure with ex-Blade at the helm
Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies admits he and his Wales teammates were “disappointed and very frustrated” by their Nations League relegation, ahead of their Qatar World Cup adventure this winter.
Wales were demoted from the top tier following a 1-0 defeat to Poland, with their World Cup opener less than two months away.
The Blade, who has been in fine form for his club this season, was handed the strongest hint yet that he will form part of ex-United defender Robert Page’s final squad for Qatar when he started against Poland, who took victory thanks to Karol Swiderski’s winner.
Norrington-Davies played just short of an hour before making way for Keiffer Moore as Wales changed shape, and he admitted afterwards: “We’re very disappointed with the result and very frustrated by the way the game panned out.
“But, the major goal remains, for the team to perform at the World Cup in Qatar and for the Red Wall to continue to support us in the fantastic way they have for many years now.”
Norrington-Davies helped to keep Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski off the scoresheet, and will hope to cement his place in Page’s thoughts by carrying on his impressive club form when the Championship resumes this weekend.
The defender’s local newspaper, Cambrian News, quoted his father Patrick as saying: “It was a frustrating game that never got going as the referee stopped the game for the most minor of infringements and the opposition milked it for all it was worth. Impossible to play decent flowing football. On to Qatar we go.”