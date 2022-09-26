Wales were demoted from the top tier following a 1-0 defeat to Poland, with their World Cup opener less than two months away.

The Blade, who has been in fine form for his club this season, was handed the strongest hint yet that he will form part of ex-United defender Robert Page’s final squad for Qatar when he started against Poland, who took victory thanks to Karol Swiderski’s winner.

Norrington-Davies played just short of an hour before making way for Keiffer Moore as Wales changed shape, and he admitted afterwards: “We’re very disappointed with the result and very frustrated by the way the game panned out.

“But, the major goal remains, for the team to perform at the World Cup in Qatar and for the Red Wall to continue to support us in the fantastic way they have for many years now.”

Norrington-Davies helped to keep Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski off the scoresheet, and will hope to cement his place in Page’s thoughts by carrying on his impressive club form when the Championship resumes this weekend.

Wales' defender Rhys Norrington-Davies (L) vies with Poland's striker Robert Lewandowski (R) (GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)