The former Wednesday midfielder, who was part of the Owls squad that lifted the League Cup in 1991 before later returning to Hillsborough in the dugout, managed over 1,000 career games at clubs including, locally, Barnsley and Chesterfield.

Wilson was an initially controversial choice of Blades manager in some sections of the club’s fanbase, some of whom protested outside Bramall Lane – ironically under a statue of another ex-Owl, Derek Dooley – on the day of Wilson’s unveiling.

But he won detractors over with an impressive style of football that would have secured promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt but for the jailing of star striker Ched Evans.

The strikern was convicted of rape and sentenced to five years in prison. But after serving half and being released, his conviction was later quashed and overturned at a retrial which found him not guilty.

United went on to lose automatic promotion to their bitter rivals Wednesday, with the Blades then falling on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley against Huddersfield. Wilson is expected to recall his experience of that period in his forthcoming book, ‘I get knocked down’.

As Owls chief, Wilson oversaw some memorable victories but also an 8-0 defeat to Newcastle United and saw four MPs petition for his sacking. He also managed Barnsley into the top flight and played for Northern Ireland during his playing career.

The book’s blurb reads: “During a 25-year managerial career, Danny's teams have won trophies, promotions, and celebrated last-gasp relegation escapes. Danny managed over a thousand games for Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, MK Dons, Hartlepool United, Swindon Town, Sheffield United, and Chesterfield.“Danny speaks candidly about his time in management, including: working with Paolo Di Canio; being attacked in the media by four MPs; managing MK Dons during their inaugural season; helping to turn a young Harry Maguire from a midfielder to a defender; and his controversial decision to manage both Sheffield clubs - Wednesday and United.“I Get Knocked Down is a truly fascinating insight into the life of a true football man.”

Danny Wilson during his time as Sheffield United boss (Michael Regan/PA)