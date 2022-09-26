The striker belied his wait for a club goal this season somewhat with a beautiful chipped finish to put England 2-0 ahead early on, after scoring the opener from the penalty spot, and is in the mood for more when Lee Carsley’s men travel to South Yorkshire to face Germany U21s on Tuesday evening.

The presence of Reda Khadra in the Germany squad will give extra incentive for Blades trio Brewster, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle, with the four joking for weeks about who will come out on top in the game.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the game could have extra significance for Brewster if he carries on where he left off last time out, with the Blades’ record signing insisting recently that, as was the case with strike partner and good pal Oli McBurnie, one goal will lead to many more.

“I've contributed here and there and the team have started great,” Brewster, who has found starts hard to come by this season with fellow strikers scoring and United sitting top of the league, said.

“I just want to help where I can with goals and assists, whether that's starting or coming off the bench. I'm ready for any minutes I get on the pitch.

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster could start for England under-21s against Germany at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I feel like the goal is coming. I had a couple of opportunities which I think I should have done better with, and it's coming. It's only a matter of time until it comes and when I score one, I'll score quite a few.

“If you think it's not going to come, it won't come. And the more you believe, it will come. That's how I think. And when I get one, I think I'll get more.”