Sheffield United’s promotion rivals sack manager with former West Brom chief appointed

Watford have sacked boss Rob Edwards after just 10 games, with the Vicarage Road hierarchy apparently fearing they are already losing ground at the top of the Championship table, with former West Brom chief Slaven Bilic appointed quickly as his successor.

Despite beating the Blades on the opening day of the season, Watford were 10th and nine points behind table-topping United going into the current international break.

Watford are desparate to get back into the Premier League following relegation last season and Edwards has paid the price with his job, despite Watford being just a point outside the play-offs.

Watford kept hold of star men Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro in the summer window after relegation, despite interest from Premier League teams including Newcastle United and Aston Villa, and the Vicarage Road hierarchy want to see a return on that ambition.

Bilic is Watford’s 10th permanent boss in five years, with Edwards sacked just months into a two-year deal he earned by leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two last season.

Rob Edwards, manager of Watford, celebrates the win over Sheffield United with club mascot Harry the Hornet (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Bilic previously led West Brom into the Premier League during his only season managing at English second-tier level so far in his career.

United travel to Vicarage Road on February 2023 – by which time Bilic will hope, given his employers’ track record, to still be in employment.

“As with all decisions taken by the Board, I believe this change to be in the best interests of the club,” says Hornets’ owner Gino Pozzo of the decision to replace Edwards with Bilic.

“We felt Rob had enough time to show us the identity of his team, however performances haven’t reflected our hopes and ambitions.

“Now we must move forward, and, in Slaven Bilić, we have secured the services of an experienced coach who has recent experience of promotion to the Premier League.”