Sheffield United set the standards for recovery with gutsy Oxford United win amid turning point hopes

Sheffield United set the standards for their season recovery in the second half at Oxford United as Callum O’Hare’s vial second-half winner got their campaign up and running at long last. The Blades lost all of their first seven games of the campaign but won 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

It was just reward for an improved second-half display which was capped by O’Hare’s smart finish after tenacious work from Chieo Ogbene down the right, with United’s defensive ranks then coming into their own as Oxford bombarded the Blades box late on to try and get back into the game.

It’s still early days in United’s recovery but this could be a huge moment, with the travelling Blades fans in the away end celebrating the winning goal as if it was at Wembley. After a fractous few months three points on the road can go a long way towards reestablishing the connection on which all of United’s recent success has been built.

“It felt great, for the players and the supporters,” said Wilder, who pushed forward debutant Ben Mee to receive acclaim from the Unitedites but admits it could have been any one of half a dozen of his players.

“It’s been a tough period for everyone, I watched from afar and up close. The players want to leave everything out there, which they did. I think our second-half performance was more like us. You have to accept that we’re on a losing streak and it was never going to be free-flowing.

“It was a bit scrappy and bitty first-half but we calmed them down at half-time, said to believe in the process and I think they showed all the right qualities in the second half. Ogbene was great, Ben Mee and the back three were great, McGuinness and Tanganga.

“We defended well, Coops made a save first half and I think as well, teams will smell our fragility at the minute and that comes with losing games.

“Oxford have had some decent results, they’re no mugs and this isn’t a mug league. I’ve got to say I’m delighted witht he second half display, we got out the traps and created some great opportunities and then did what we had to do late on.”

The key for the Blades is ensuring that they build on this feeling, with two big games coming up next week in Southampton at home in midweek and Hull City, with their trio of former Blades in John Lundstram, John Egan and in-form Oli McBurnie, lying in wait next weekend.

“Their confidence is going to take a bashing at times,” added Wilder, of his players. “We've all been through these periods. I like to think now that the shirt is a little bit lighter with that second half performance and that result.

“We can build on it. The team are leaving everything out there. I'm not sure that was the case maybe a few weeks ago. That's my first demand from them. They're committed, they're together. And we’re going to try and find a way to win a game of football.”