Ben Mee makes Sheffield United debut amid mystery absence from teamsheet ahead of crunch Oxford United clash

Ben Mee makes his full Sheffield United debut this afternoon at Oxford United in the mystery absence of loan defender Ben Godfrey. The Atalanta man, who joined the Blades on loan earlier in the summer, is absent from the teamsheet at the Kassam Stadium.

Mee comes into the side in Godfrey’s absence with the selection hinting at a possible back three shape with him, Japhet Tanganga and Mark McGuinness at centre-half, unless Tanganga plays right-back.

Elsewhere Tahith Chong makes his first start for United while Chieo Ogbene also starts, suggesting one - most likely Ogbene - could possibly line up at right wing-back. Tyler Bindon is back in the squad and on the bench, alongside former Oxford loanee Alex Matos and Femi Seriki.

Blades: Cooper, Ogbene, Tanganga, Mee, McGuinness, Burrows, Peck, Chong, O’Hare, Hamer, Campbell. Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Bindon, Cannon, Soumare, One, Barry, Matos, Seriki.