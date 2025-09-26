Chris Wilder hits back at Sheffield United theory as new face makes presence felt at Bramall Lane

Chris Wilder has hit back at suggestions that Guilherme Ramos was not his appointment as the newest addition to Sheffield United’s coaching staff, insisting that the Portuguese’s experiences of different leagues and cultures can only complement the knowledge already present in the Bramall Lane brains trust. Ramos was officially unveiled at United earlier this week.

A former staff member at Nottingham Forest, Ramos also has experience on the staff of United’s de-facto feeder club Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria and has also worked in France, Poland and the USA.

He joined Wilder’s coaching staff alongside long-term colleagues Alan Knill and Matt Prestridge, while Micky Collins returned to a more senior role after the departure of Ruben Selles earlier this month.

Selles went on record early in his time at Bramall Lane about his intention to bring in another coach to his backroom staff while Ramos’ background led to some suggestions amongst Blades supporters that he was Selles’ man, rather than Wilder’s.

That had clearly got back to the United manager, who put the spectulation firmly to bed ahead of tomorrow’s crunch trip to Oxford United which sees the Blades still searching for their first win of the current campaign.

“There's been a lot of speculation, as there always is,” Wilder said. “I wouldn't employ anybody on my coaching staff if I didn't choose and pick them. We wanted to freshen it up, and I've been thinking about this for quite a while.

“I’ve obviously worked with Al, which has been a great partnership through the years, and our availability record with Matt Prestridge is absolutely second to none. There's no luck involved in that, in terms of the way the load goes through the week and how we get the boys fit and match-fit.

"In terms of looking to freshen it up, it's important that we have a pathway through from the academy, which we've certainly done, and Mickey has been reinstated into the first team. He was outstanding for myself last season, working with a young coach, and I wanted to work with somebody that's experienced different ways of playing and different environments.

"Gui was somebody I've known for quite a while and whatever job I was going into next, he was potentially going to come with me. Every appointment's a club appointment but every appointment is something that has got my fingerprints on, and certainly Gui has.”

The Wilder, Knill and Prestridge triumvirate is now in its third spell at United, having been resurrected at other clubs in between as well, but Wilder has always been open to other coaches coming into the set-up, including the likes of Jack Lester and Keith Andrews, now reunited at Brentford, in recent years.

“Gui’s worked at different leagues, different environments, different cultures,” Wilder continued, when asked exactly what he expects Ramos to bring to the Blades.”Different ways of playing. He'll be involved on the senior staff. So he brings what Mickie Collins brings, what Alan Knill brings. We all put it all together.

"I'm the one who has to take the responsibility. If we win, people say nice things about me, and if we lose, people say not so nice things about me. But we all work as a group. It's very connected, it's very together.

"He'll add what he's added at his other clubs. I've known him for a bit so I've talked about what he can bring to us and he'll certainly add something. I wouldn't add anything if I didn't think it would be a benefit to the football club."

As well as a fresh voice for United’s players, Ramos’ arrival could also re-energise the current staff as well. “We changed the way we played last season to a system that was pretty successful for us,” added Wilder.

“I kept saying that we're all capable of playing any system, or should be with our experience and the knowledge that we've all got. We’re trying to keep a finger on the pulse in terms of modern trends and whatever, while still having old-school values.

“Well, not old-school. Right-school values. I've always talked about that; no compromises on the stuff that comes naturally to the top teams. But certainly a new voice and a different voice will benefit me and Alan, and the rest of the coaching staff, as much as the players in the football club.”