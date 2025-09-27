Sheffield United player ratings v Oxford United as 8/10 hero shines after 4/10 man left chasing shadows

Callum O’Hare was the hero for Sheffield United as they finally ended their long wait for a first win of the season at Oxford United this term. The Blades travelled to the Kassam Stadium with confidence on the floor after seven straight defeats but got their season up and running at the eighth time of asking.

It should have been more comfortable, too, with striker Tyrese Campbell missing a gilt-edged first-half chance and going close again in the second before dragging his cross/shot across goal. But the magic moment came courtesy of a composed finish from O’Hare and United saw out the game from there to also keep their first clean sheet of the campaign, with Greg Leigh hitting the post late on.

Boss Chris Wilder will now hope this is just the catalyst for better from his side going forward, as he and his players were hailed by a jubilant away following who greeted O’Hare’s goal - United’s first since Campbell’s strike on the opening day of the season - as if it was the most important this term. Who knows? It may well be.

Here’s how we rated the Blades players in Oxfordshire...

Michael Cooper 6

Made a juggling save just before half-time as Oxford piled on the pressure and apart from that it was a much more serene afternoon for the United goalkeeper, who nevertheless had to stay alert and awake when he was called upon to claim a cross into the box or make a clearance with his feet.

He will have been a relieved man to see Leigh’s late effort hit his right-hand post and bounce to safety, but he’ll argue United deserve a bit of luck

Chieo Ogbene 7

Utilised at right wing-back as Wilder shuffled his pack and his shape and although he’d had a mixed afternoon of it up against Currie down the Blades right, Ogbene did not give up and it was that attitude that led to United breaking their long goal drought as he chased a cause that would have been lost for players of lesser pace and picked out O’Hare in the middle to finish.

Saw appeals for a penalty waved away with 15 minutes to go when an Oxford defender appeared to stand on his foot as the ball was floated into the home side’s box, and will take real confidence from this performance after showing Unitedites what he is capable of

Japhet Tanganga 7

The new United skipper has had to do more defending than he perhaps would have expected after coming to United and had to stand firm again early here with a big block to prevent Cooper being tested by a rasping drive from Placheta.

The former Millwall man just looks such a composed player, even amongst the chaotic binfire that has been United’s season before today, and that multi-million transfer fee looks money well spent so far

Mark McGuinness 7.5

Lined up in the centre of United’s back three and had to be alert early on to snuff out half a chance as Lankshear looked to get in behind, before earning a word or two from the referee by wiping out the former Blades youngster on halfway as Oxford broke clear.

He was my United MoM in last weekend’s late defeat to Charlton and for my money was up there with their most impressive performers again today, attacking everything with a real aggression to his play but also showing good anticipation and basic defensive ability when the situation dictated

Ben Mee 7

Made his Blades debut on the left of central defence and wasted little time making an impact on the travelling Blades supporters, judging by the loud echo of MEEEEEE that rose into the Oxford air after the former Burnley and Brentford man’s every touch of the ball.

Boss Wilder said in the build-up that this was a time for experience and Mee brought bundles of that, marshalling the left side of United’s defence and using the ball with a real calmness for the most part as well. It was noticeable how much he was talking Burrows through the game

Harrison Burrows 5

A mixed bag. Freed up from a little defensive responsibility by the shift in formation which freed him up to attack but he is so much better than his early delivery, which saw him play a neat one-two with O’Hare to free up the chance to cross before absolutely ballooning his centre miles over the head of any teammate and out for a throw on the far side.

To be fair he did improve and picked out Peck with a lovely cross after a corner had been half-cleared and he at least looked more comfortable going forward, even if he was exploited again defensively and picked up a booking after lunging in on Mills towards the end of the game. Made way for McCallum, maybe with that tightrope in mind

Sydie Peck 6

Kept his place in midfield, with former Oxford man Matos benched against last season’s loan club, and earned a chant of his name from the assembled Unitedites in the away end after tracking his man all the way to his own byline and winning the goal-kick.

He was involved throughout on the ball and had a decent chance to get that long-awaited first Blades goal when he rose highest to flick on Burrows’ cross, but he couldn’t quite get enough purchase on the header and Cumming claimed it pretty comfortably

Djibril Soumare 4

Came into the line-up at the eleventh hour after Chong’s injury in the warm-up and consequently wouldn’t have been involved in any of the preparation - which told in his performance as he struggled to get into the game at all and also looked rather off the pace from a physical perspective as well.

He spent large parts of the match chasing shadows and looking like a man not totally sure what he should be doing, although his confidence wasn’t so low as to stop him having an audacious go from miles out in the second half when the odds of any success were astronomical, to say the least. Made way for Matos with 20 or so to go

Gus Hamer 7

United’s best player was in a different position again this week after the shift in formation but it didn’t stop him getting on the ball and involved, looking like he had more time than anyone else on the pitch and setting up what should have been the opening goal with a lovely eye-of-the-needle pass to Campbell in the Oxford box.

Not everything he tried came off, including a bizarre first-half moment when he booted the ball miles out of play and no-one was quite sure whether it was an attempted pass or shot with neither really on, but his ability to make the right decision so much more often than not was a joy to watch if you focused on him for any length of time.

When lesser players would boot the ball anywhere he takes a touch and creates space for himself and where others would try and dribble under pressure, Hamer threaded the type of pass you suspect only he could have seen was on.

Retained the combative aspect of his game, too, without going over the top and made way for Seriki late on having avoided picking up his fifth league booking of the season, delaying the inevitable one-match suspension by at least another game

Callum O’Hare 8

A typically-inventive display from United’s No.10 but with the welcome addition of invention too, striking the right balance for the Blades. He was busy throughout and showed some good moments, feeding Campbell a couple of times early on as United settled into the game, before he made his mark in the second half.

It came from Ogbene’s tenacity to keep in the ball down the right, with Oxford claiming it had gone out for a goal-kick, and his cross found O’Hare who showed great composure to take it down and not display the panic that has been a hallmark of United’s play this term, before finding the far corner and sparking jubilant scenes in the away end

Tyrese Campbell 5

Until O’Hare’s intervention he remained the only player of a United persuasion to score in the league this season and should have added to his tally at least once after enjoying the best chance of the game when Hamer found him in space in the Oxford box to put it on a plate.

Everything was set up for last season’s top scorer to finish - the weight, the angle, the ball on his favoured left foot - but somehow he put it wide of goal with Cumming’s net absolutely gaping.

His lack of involvement this season has been mitigated in these ratings by United’s inability to supply him with any meaningful service but there were no such excuses today as he simply had to score, no matter how his or United’s campaign is going so far.

In mitigation he didn’t seem to dwell on the miss too much and continued to offer a threat running in behind but he will have been bitterly disappointed, when he made way for Cannon towards the end of the game, not to have done so after doubling his tally for the season