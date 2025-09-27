New boy's Sheffield United hopes suffer cruel blow v Oxford United as Ben Godfrey absence clarified
Tahith Chong’s hopes of impressing Sheffield United supporters on his full debut at Oxford United this afternoon were scuppered by a late injury in the warm-up, which sees him drop out of the side at the Kassam Stadiun. Chong went down during the pre-match preparations and received treatment on what appeared to be a hamstring issue.
He tried to continue the warm-up before confirmation that he had been replaced in the first XI by Djibril Soumare, with Nils Zatterstrom taking Chong’s place on the bench. It is a big blow for the former Luton Town man, who joined United earlier in the summer after an injury-disrupted time at Kenilworth Road.
United had already suffered an availability blow when loan defender Ben Godfrey was absent from the teamsheet at the Kassam Stadium, with Ben Mee coming in for his full debut. We understand Godfrey’s absence is due to personal reasons rather than an injury issue.