Sheffield United can’t afford to repeat previous mistakes if Premier League return bid proves successful

Sheffield United have been warned that they cannot afford to repeat past mistakes if they get to the Premier League this season - and harbour any ambitions of staying there. The Blades are well-placed for an instant return to the top-flight after relegation last season, even if Monday night’s defeat to champions-elect Leeds United has set more nerves jangling amongst the fanbase.

United travel to QPR this weekend second in the table and still two points ahead of Burnley, who are in FA Cup action against Lancashire rivals Preston North End. The QPR clash is the first of a dozen crucial games that will decide United’s fate and while no-one at Bramall Lane is getting ahead of themselves just yet, there is an acceptance that they must learn the lessons of last season if they do get back to the promised land.

The Blades began the 2023/24 campaign criminally undercooked, rocked by the departures of two of their star players on the eve of the season in Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge and, in truth, were doomed from the start. Their recruitment was terrible, with a pitiful budget spread too thinly over players who lacked the physicality and experience to be able to compete in the Premier League.

An American-led takeover of the Blades just before Christmas had increased optimism of a new dawn at a club that has historically punched well below its weight for decades now. While clubs such as Brighton and Brentford have established themselves as Premier League clubs, the Blades remain a clutch of sides on the outside looking in.

While there have been signs of a different approach, with the left-field, stats-driven signings of Jefferson Cáceres and Christian Nwachukwu on deadline day, United cannot afford to hang their hat on unproven players again if they can knock down the door to the top-flight this season.

"It’s going to depend on the investment they make and on the recruitment,” said former striker Brian Deane on United’s future plans if and when they get back into the Premier League. "Recruitment is one thing and investment is a completely separate thing. You have to get players who can play in that division, and you can’t talk about developing players in the Premier League.

“You have to have every aspect of your signings right to give yourself a chance. The last time they went up they sold Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge and I think they are asking for trouble if they do that again, and it was a really poor season.”

United conceded more than 100 goals on their way back to the Championship, with boss Chris Wilder - a former teammate of Deane’s at United in both Wilder’s two spells at Bramall Lane - masterminding a remarkable turnaround to challenge for promotion again instantly.

"Everybody was deflated down at the club before the season even started,” added Deane of last season, speaking to Football League World. “Selling our two most valuable assets and then going into a Premier League season.

"It doesn’t really make sense, and I was wholly disappointed. Like I said, the recruitment and investment will be key, but recruitment is going to be more important than simply throwing money at the situation."