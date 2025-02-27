Brian Deane's promotion prediction as two of his former clubs battle Burnley, Sunderland for Premier League football

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s Monday night victory over title rivals Sheffield United saw them take another huge step towards promotion to the Premier League - but the battle for second place is behind them could go right down to the wire. An untimely 3-1 defeat for the Blades saw their lead over third-placed Burnley cut to just two points, with a huge clash at Turf Moor still to come between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades are still in the driving seat, though, and can put some of that pressure back on Scott Parker’s men with a good result away at Queens Park Rangers this weekend. Burnley are not in Championship action this weekend, instead travelling to Preston North End in the fifth round of the FA Cup, but Clarets fans, staff and players will be keeping more than half an eye on events at Loftus Road as an intriguing promotion race enters its final straight.

Blades boss Chris Wilder was consistent in his message that Monday’s game would not have decided the promotion race even if it had gone in United’s favour but defeat has certainly set a few nerves jangling amongst Unitedites. Wilder’s former United teammate Brian Deane has a foot in both camps at Bramall Lane and Elland Road and while Leeds’ fate this season is much more straightforward, the former England international has backed United to join them in the top-flight next season.

“I think Leeds is probably a given now,” Deane told Football League World this week. “What they’ve done in the games, beating Sheffield United and Sunderland last week, has broken the back. They just have to match other teams now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sheffield United aren’t a shoo-in but they’ve got enough to win enough games to go up now. Their form has been patchy. It will be close between Burnley and Sheffield United, but I just fancy United to nick it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley are yet to concede a goal in the league since the turn of the year and return to Championship action against Cardiff City next Tuesday night on the back of a remarkable 13 league clean sheets in a row, with Friday night’s 4-0 hammering of United’s city rivals Wednesday turning up a bit of heat on the Blades.