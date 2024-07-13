Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United linked with transfer approach for Sheffield United key man Jayden Bogle after ex-Derby man entered final 12 months of Blades contract

Chris Wilder has warned the vultures circling Sheffield United’s key players that the Blades will not be taken advantage of in the transfer market this summer, after Yorkshire rivals Leeds United’s interest in Jayden Bogle emerged. The Telegraph have reported that Bogle features on Daniel Farke’s Elland Road wishlist as they look to bounce back from last season’s play-off final defeat.

Bogle is in the final year of his contract, after being handed a one-year extension to keep him at Bramall Lane until next summer, and the Blades are therefore in a vulnerable position. They could lose him for “free” next summer - although Bogle will not yet be 24 when his deal expires on June 30 and so the Blades could be eligible for some compensation, similar to the £1.5m upfront fee they received from AFC Bournemouth for Daniel Jebbison’s registration earlier this summer.

United were in similar circumstances last summer when Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye moved on, after both entered the final 12 months of their present agreements. Bogle is a key part of United’s plans for the new season, especially after the departure of long-serving rival George Baldock to Greek giants Panathinaikos - but United will be wary that every player has his price and could begin talking to Bogle and his representatives about a new deal.

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 victory at York City on Saturday, which saw United field two sides in each half and Bogle play 45 minutes after the break, boss Wilder said: “There is a value in every [player]. We're not a selling club, but we understand that, if there is any interest in our players and if there's any bids, any club in the world will look at it and deal with it.

“From our point of view, we're not intent on buying players and selling them below the price that we think that they're worth. And that's whether it's one of the young ones or one of the older ones. Every player has a price and a value at the club.”

For now, Wilder is much more focused on buying players than selling them - although some members of his squad, including Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza, have already attracted attention from elsewhere after relegation from the Premier League last season. “There have been a couple of offers that have been turned down,” Wilder said, “and it's got to be right for us.

“It's got to be the right number, there’s got to be a thought process behind it. There has been interest but not to the extent of me standing here and saying here that X player won't be here Monday or Tuesday or he's having a medical elsewhere. We all understand that and I'm working with the group I'm working with at the moment. And their attitude since they came back has been spot on.

“I've said to the players here, if they think their future is elsewhere, all you can do is get your head down and work hard. There's speculation about the likes of Anel and Vini but their attitudes have been spot on. They're part of the group as it is now and I can't be losing any players.”