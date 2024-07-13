Sheffield United’s young Blades got their pre-season campaign up and running with victory away at York City this afternoon. Goals in either half from Ryan One and Will Osula sealed victory after a nice finish from York’s Tyrese Sinclair had earlier put the hosts ahead.
The Blades named two young XIs in each half after their slow start on the recruitment front this summer, with Gus Hamer missing out as a precaution after a slight muscle injury and Sam McCallum also not risked after only signing for United earlier this week. Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players at the Community Stadium in York...
1. Adam Davies 5
Started in the first half ahead of Ivo Grbic, fresh from signing his two-year contract extension recently, and was picking the ball out of his net early on after being beaten by Sinclair's clever finish. Could he have stayed at home, with Souza tearing back to catch Sinclair?
Photo: Ross Kinnaird
2. Sam Curtis 5
Handed an opportunity to impress in the first half and was solid rather than spectacular. Tried to get forward when he could and beat his man, and was solid enough defensively too for the most part
| Sportimage
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 4.5
Started on the right of central defence despite question marks over his future and almost gave United an early lead when he met Peck's corner from close range, but could only deflect it wide of the York goal. Not long after he made a costly mistake for the opening York goal, overrunning the ball in midfield before Sinclair raced away and lifted over Davies. Went close to making amends later but Male did well to save his header
Photo: George Wood
4. Jack Robinson 6
The defender retained the captain's armband and wasted no time snapping into tackles with his usual relish. Looked composed on the ball as well
| Sportimage
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.