3 . Anel Ahmedhodzic 4.5

Started on the right of central defence despite question marks over his future and almost gave United an early lead when he met Peck's corner from close range, but could only deflect it wide of the York goal. Not long after he made a costly mistake for the opening York goal, overrunning the ball in midfield before Sinclair raced away and lifted over Davies. Went close to making amends later but Male did well to save his header Photo: George Wood