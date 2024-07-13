Every Sheffield United player's rating as Blades kick off pre-season campaign with York City win: gallery

Sheffield United’s young Blades got their pre-season campaign up and running with victory away at York City this afternoon. Goals in either half from Ryan One and Will Osula sealed victory after a nice finish from York’s Tyrese Sinclair had earlier put the hosts ahead.

The Blades named two young XIs in each half after their slow start on the recruitment front this summer, with Gus Hamer missing out as a precaution after a slight muscle injury and Sam McCallum also not risked after only signing for United earlier this week. Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players at the Community Stadium in York...

Started in the first half ahead of Ivo Grbic, fresh from signing his two-year contract extension recently, and was picking the ball out of his net early on after being beaten by Sinclair's clever finish. Could he have stayed at home, with Souza tearing back to catch Sinclair? Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Handed an opportunity to impress in the first half and was solid rather than spectacular. Tried to get forward when he could and beat his man, and was solid enough defensively too for the most part | Sportimage

Started on the right of central defence despite question marks over his future and almost gave United an early lead when he met Peck's corner from close range, but could only deflect it wide of the York goal. Not long after he made a costly mistake for the opening York goal, overrunning the ball in midfield before Sinclair raced away and lifted over Davies. Went close to making amends later but Male did well to save his header Photo: George Wood

The defender retained the captain's armband and wasted no time snapping into tackles with his usual relish. Looked composed on the ball as well | Sportimage

