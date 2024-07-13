Sunderland tried to sign Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth in January. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Chris Wilder opens up on Kieffer Moore Sheffield United transfer situation ahead of new Championship season

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder was tight-lipped about the possibility of striker Kieffer Moore joining Sheffield United’s promotion push this summer, after the Bournemouth striker moved a step closer to arriving at Bramall Lane. The Welsh international looked on course to join Hull City earlier this week before a late twist saw him bound for South Yorkshire instead.

As things stand the formalities over Moore’s arrival could be tied up this weekend after Daniel Jebbison’s move to Bournemouth pushed the former Rotherham man further down the pecking order at Bramall Lane. Moore is seen as a vital piece of the jigsaw by United’s coaching staff, and helped Ipswich into the Premier League last season after moving to Portman Road on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about Moore’s imminent arrival after Saturday’s friendly victory over York City, Wilder was tight-lipped - but did acknowledge the need for transfer progress after a summer so far that has seen 14 departures and only two arrivals following relegation. “I’m reverting to type,” Wilder said. “Until they get that shirt on. I’ve been involved in too many deals where I’ve said it’s close and this that and the other, and it doesn’t get over the line.

“We’re close to a couple. There’s a lot of work to be done, 14 or 15 out of the squad today were academy players. That’s great in terms of the work the academy is doing, but we’re trying to build a group to do well in the Championship and return to the Premier League in season one or season two. There’s still a lot of work to do but there’s also a lot of work going on as well. Fingers crossed in the next 24, 48, 72 hours we can add to the group. Because everyone realises and recognises that we need to do that.”