Sheffield United secured a big boost in their promotion bid over the weekend with an entertaining win over leaders Burnley.

The Blades won 5-2 to move within three points of Burnley and with a game in hand, and they will be hoping to move inside the top two before the Championship takes a break for the World Cup after this weekend’s action.

United have two more games before the break, taking on Rotherham United at home on Wednesday night before heading to South Wales to take on Cardiff City on Saturday. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the Blades and their Championship rivals.

Fer links

Sheffield United are said to be monitoring former Swansea and Norwich City midfielder Leroy Fer. According to reports, the Blades are scouting the Alanyaspor star ahead of the winter window. It’s hoped the 32-year-old can provide steady cover for Sander Berge in the heart of midfield. (Alan Nixon)

Jones exit links

Middlesbrough star Isiah Jones is being linked with a move to West Ham ahead of the January transfer window. Transfer expert Pete O’Rourke has said: “He is another player who has really impressed in the Championship and West Ham have had a lot of success signing players from the Championship and making the step up to the Premier League. Isaiah Jones is still a very raw player, but he has real exciting potential and is lightning-quick. He has shown in the Championship that he can score goals and provide goals.” (GiveMeSport)

Dack latest

Sunderland will not have a problem meeting Blackburn Rovers’ asking price for Bradley Dack, according to reports. The Black Cats have been linked with a move for Dack, who has been a mainstay for Rovers over recent years. It’s claimed Sunderland should have the funds to wrap up a deal should they go for it. (Alan Nixon)

Burnley problem

Burnley loan starlet Bailey Harwood-Bellis is said to be attracting attention. The youngster has impressed so far during his loan a Turf Moor from Manchester City. But it’s claimed the likes of Leicester City and Wolves are considering making a move. (Alan Nixon)

Erwin rumours put to bed

Preston won’t be signing Scottish frontman Lee Erwin after all. The Lancashire club were linked with a move for Erwin, who scored 21 goals in 35 games for Finnish side FC Haka. But Erwin has now joined Lebanese side Al Ahed.

Hall chase

Leeds United are said to be favourites in the race to sign Birmingham City star George Hall. A number of Premier League sides are said to be interested in the Blues wide man, but it’s claimed the Whites are at the front of the queue ahead of the January window. (The Sun)

Nelson eyed

Derby County are said to be lining up a January deal for Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson. Nelson has struggled to build a partnership with the impressive Cedric Kipre at the heart of the Bluebirds’ defence, with Perry NG often playing in his place. Derby are now looking to offer Nelson a fresh start. (Alan Nixon)

Bilic wants more