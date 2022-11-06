United had to twice come from behind on their way to a 5-2 battering of Vincent Kompany’s men, first falling to a Jack Robinson own goal and then another mistake from the Blades defender allowed Manuel Benson to put the visitors back into the lead after Iliman Ndiaye had equalised.

It was all Blades after the break with McBurnie drawing the home side level again before Robinson made the home fans forget about that first half horror with the third and then Anel Ahmedhodžić and McBurnie added another one apiece as Paul Heckingbottom’s side ran riot.

While it was a stunning team performance with impressive figures all over the pitch, two players in particular won the praise of a couple of EFL veterans.

Oliver McBurnie, Anel Ahmedhodzic and lliman Ndiaye celebrate the fourth Sheffield United goal during the Sky Bet Championship match againt Burnley at Bramall Lane. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The goals from McBurnie and Ndiaye took the forwards to among the Championship’s joint leading goalscorers on nine for the campaign so far, with McBurnie’s tally all the more remarkable given the barren run that the former Swansea striker had previously been on.

Such was their display, it was little wonder that ex-Norwich City striker Dean Ashton and former Blackpool and QPR manager Ian Holloway were waxing lyrical about the United duo on ITV’s EFL highlights show.

Holloway: "This is a pairing and they're doing so well. Great movement, very, very difficult to mark. and they seem to be really enjoying it.”

Ashton: “There's an art to it. It doesn't just come about, it's about working hard on the training pitch together, getting that understanding and then feeding off each other. Once you get that confidence together it just seems to come easily then. The movement just seems to happen because they've worked on it.”

Holloway: “We've seen a few [partnerships] in our time - Yorke and Cole [at Manchester United], they went over it and did all sorts of stuff and this is wonderful for these two young men and they are really enjoying it, aren't they?”

There was also a word for Robinson who did well to bounce back from those two shockers in the first half to get on the scoresheet.