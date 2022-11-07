The Millers have been beset with a host of injuries and up to seven players could be missing for the trip up the Parkway to face the in-form Blades.

Georgie Kelly suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's loss to Norwich, where the Millers also lost Conor Washington to a knee complaint and Grant Hall to a calf issue.

Skipper Richard Wood also ended the game with tight hamstrings and at 37 is unlikely to make the quick turnaround.

Jamie McCart, Shane Ferguson and Tolaji Bola are confirmed absentees with Taylor down to the bare bones as the Millers near the end of a gruelling run of fixtures.

"I hope we can put out a competitive team for the two games before the break," Taylor said.

"Conor has a knee complaint, Georgie looks like he has quite a serious hamstring tear, Hally would be fatigue into a strain.

"We are short on bodies at the moment.

"It doesn't look like they will be fit judging by the symptoms they came off with.

"I would be surprised if any of those are available and I would put Woody into that category, he did well to get through the 90 minutes and he was excellent again but he has had a bit of tightness in his hamstring as the game went on.

"It is a cruel world for us at the moment, but we can't complain.

"We can't cope with the schedule, it's an obvious one.