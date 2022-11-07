What Sheffield United star said about Blades' promotion hopes after Burnley battering

Baldock and his teammates closed the gap between themselves and Vincent Kompany's pacesetters with a 5-2 victory over the Clarets at Bramall Lane, which temporarily moved United back into the automatic promotion places.

Blackburn Rovers' 1-0 win over Huddersfield later in the day saw them move back above United, but the mood around Bramall Lane is noticeably more buoyant after three wins on the bounce ended a period of six games without victory.

United can strengthen their promotion claim with a positive result against neighbours Rotherham United on Tuesday night and Baldock said: "Look around the changing room and there's an abundance of talent. If you were in our dressing room you'd be wrong not to have the aspirations to be promoted.

"I'm not saying it's going to be easy at all, it's going to be very difficult and it's going to be a slog. And we'll have patches like we've shown before. But as long as we can stay consistent with our performances, we'll have a great chance.

"Ollie [Norwood] alluded to it in the week and I think Hecky spoke about it as well before, with Norwich. If you finish above those two you'll have a great chance [of promotion]. We're doing all right. We haven't got as many points as we wanted and that's me being honest. But we've shown great character and bounced back from a bit of a difficult patch."

George Baldock of Sheffield United celebrates with manager Paul Heckingbottom after beating Burnley at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Victories over the Millers and Cardiff City at the weekend would see United go into the World Cup break top of the table, but Baldock insisted United are not getting too carried away with their position with so much of the season still to play.

"You don't get promoted being in the top two going into a World Cup," Baldock added. "We want to be up there, obviously, and be there all season. We want to be the hunted. And we've shown we can hunt other teams down. But we'd be far more comfortable when we're top of the table and that's our aim."