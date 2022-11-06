'Going to smash them...' Sheffield United star reveals half-time belief that sparked Burnley turnaround

And their premonition came to pass as a scintilating second-half showing from the hosts saw them turn around a 2-1 deficit and run out 5-2 winners against the league leaders, cutting the gap between the two sides and ending Burnley's 16-game unbeaten run in the process.

Ahmedhodzic picked up a goal and an assist amongst the carnage, also attempting an audacious overhead kick that flashed wide of the Burnley goal and that the Bosnian thought was flying in.

"We knew they would come here and try and play their game but we've been training against it and I thought our pressing game was outstanding," the Bosnian said. "In the first half we pressed well but we weren't there in the last third, everyone had the same feeling that we're going to smash them and we went out and bullied them in the second half."

Ahmedhodzic was delighted for his defensive partner Jack Robinson, who bounced back from a mistake for Burnley's second goal to help set up Oli McBurnie's equaliser before putting the Blades 3-2 up with a goal of his own.

"He's part of the team and has just come back, so it's understandable to make a mistake after a long-term injury," Ahmedhodzic added. "I was very happy and the whole team was very happy when he scored. His long throws were also a big threat, so he added that to the game as well."

