Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are both busy preparing for next season.

Both clubs will be eager to get out of their respective divisions and are hard at work now bolstering their ranks.

The Blades were beaten in the play-offs last term by Nottingham Forest, whilst the Owls lost to Sunderland over two legs.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a look at all the latest news regarding the two Sheffield clubs today....

Blow for Sheffield United

Sheffield United have suffered a setback as they have missed out on the signing of Tom Lawrence.

The winger, who saw his contract at Derby County expire at the end of last month, has signed for Rangers on a free transfer.

Paul Heckingbottom will have to look elsewhere now for attacking reinforcements.

Looking at U23 options

The Blades are looking down the avenue of bringing in Premier League youngsters.

The Star understands the club are ‘scouring’ the U23 sides of top flight clubs for potential additions.

They utilised the loan marketolast term to bring in Ben Davies, Conor Hourihane, Charlie Goode and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Interest in Sheffield Wednesday youngster

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt is attracting interest from elsewhere.

The Owls have a decision to make on what to do with him between now and the start of the campaign.

He is believed to have suitors from at least a couple of League Two clubs, The Star understands.

New home for ex-Owl

Steven Fletcher played at Hillsborough from 2016 to 2020 and scored 38 goals in 136 games.

He has spent the past two years playing in the Championship for Stoke City but has now got himself a new club.