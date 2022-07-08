Portsmouth boss makes 'it's not fair' claim over Sheffield Wednesday man in League One assessment

But their boss Danny Cowley is well aware of the task that awaits his team and the rest of the challengers for promotion in what is again likely to be an incredibly tough division.

Pompey are currently undertaking warm-weather training in Murcia and Cowley took time to take a Q&A with fans via The Star’s sister publication Portsmouth News.

During the session, the boss was asked who he felt was the best player in League One, outside of his own team.

Portsmouth Manager Danny Cowley has run the rule over League One ahead of the new season

Cowley would go on to talk up the quality of the division, indicating who he felt would be among the promotion hopefuls for the upcoming campaign.

Unsurprisingly Wednesday get a mention and while Cowley, in the end, couldn’t be pushed for a definitive answer to the question, he did have a word on Owls striker Barry Bannan.

Bannan name is often on the lips of opposition managers when they’re about to, or have just taken on Wednesday and Cowley said the Scot should ‘never, ever be playing in League One’.

Cowley said: "Good question... I think we've seen some really good players leave League One, the likes of Scott Twine, Harry Darling, players in the promoted teams as well.

"It would be very difficult for me, almost disloyal of me to name a player of another team... [outside of Portsmouth] who do I like? There's a lot that I like. I actually believe the league is the strongest it ever has been, I think it's fantastic for the English pyramid that we have such strength at League One.

"You only have to look at the size of some of the clubs and there's some top players. Derby are coming into the division and I'm pleased they have been able to resolve their ownership issues, they have recruited very aggressively this week for sure, and good on them. I would anticipate they will be very good.

"Then you look at Sheffield Wednesday and look at the likes of Barry Bannan... he should never, ever be playing in League One, that's just not fair to the rest of us.

"You then look at Ipswich and they've got kind of a group of League One galacticos so there's a lot to admire there.