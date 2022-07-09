With goalkeeper Adam Davies, defender Anel Ahmedhodžić and midfielder Tommy Doyle already in the building, Heckingbottom and his recruitment staff are now turning their attentions towards the top of the pitch - although another centre-half, to bolster the options in the backline, also remains a priority.

United thought they had put the latest piece of the transfer jigsaw in place after positive talks with former Derby County man Tom Lawrence, who was enthused by what boss Heckingbottom had to say when the two spoke about him continuing his career at Bramall Lane.

Sheffied United CEO Stephen Bettis with Anel Ahmedhodžić after the new signing joined up with his team mates in Portugal earlier this week. Picture: Sheffield United FC

But Lawrence then informed Heckingbottom earlier this week that he would be going elsewhere, with attention turning elsewhere. But Heckingbottom is keen to avoid adding bodies to his squad just for the sake of it, simply to bolster numbers.

"We have got good competition all over already," he said, "but that doesn't mean we can't add more quality to this group.

"We are certainly going to try and do that. It will only benefit us.

"We won't have as many senior players than we had at the start of last season but we will have better competition in all positions and that's where we want to be."

Despite the arrival of Ahmedhodžić, in a deal worth around £3m plus add-ons from Malmo, United remain light at centre-half following the departures of Ben Davies and Filip Uremovic at the end of last season, while vacancies at the top of the pitch were created when Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick left when their contracts expired.

"I would love to get another three or four in before the window shuts.

"You have seen the training and how hard the lads have been working.