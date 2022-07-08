Sheffield United continue recruitment push despite Tom Lawrence setback

The Blades were confident of landing free agent Tom Lawrence following his departure from Derby County, with provisions even being made to accommodate him at their training camp in Lisbon.

But logistics scuppered that plan, before the deal as a whole was placed in jeopardy by a late move from Glasgow giants Rangers.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom watches over training during the Blades pre-season camp in Portugal. Picture: Sheffield United FC

Lawrence had spoken to Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom and despite offers elsewhere in the Championship, including some understood to be on better money, he was keen to sign at Bramall Lane.

But a late, head-turning offer from Rangers has seemingly changed his course and although they would still revisit their interest in Lawrence if his move north of the border broke down, they are now pursuing alternative options - including scouring the U23 sides of top Premier League sides for young talent as well as monitoring the free agent market and foreign leagues.

United have made three signings this summer, re-signing goalkeeper Adam Davies before bringing in Tommy Doyle from Manchester City and Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodžić.

And Heckingbottom, speaking at the club's training camp at the Portuguese FA's City of Football complex, admitted last night: "Yeah, we want to be busy. I would love to get another three or four in before the window shuts.

"We still want some more players. Everyone knows the positions we need and we are always looking, always working.

"And that's going to continue right up until the window shuts.

"Even if I sit here in two weeks' time and say: 'I'm really happy with the squad, we have got everything we need', we would still look and see if anything came up in the last couple of days.

"I am sure Prince Abdullah would be the same, if anything came up that excited everyone.

"It's the way it's going to be until the window shuts."