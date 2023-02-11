Blades’ unbeaten run extends to 13 games after 3-0 win over Swansea

Sheffield United were “adamant” that Swansea would not dominate this afternoon’s game at Bramall Lane, boss Paul Heckingbottom insisted, after a resounding 3-0 Bramall Lane victory saw his side extend their unbeaten run to 13 games.

Goals from Sander Berge, Jack Robinson and former Swansea man Oli McBurnie late on sealed victory for the Blades, with Swans boss Russell Martin backing United for promotion to the Premier League this season and describing them as the worst team in the league to fall behind to.

“I thought we were good. We know what problems Swansea would pose and the demands that would pose on the ball,” Heckingbottom admitted. “We were fully committed to it and it became a strong performance.

“They can domianate games and we were adamant that wasn’t going to happen. Sander’s finish isn’t a fluke; he does it all the time. He picked his spot and got it to within an inch of where he wanted to put it.

“We speak a lot about being prepared for whatever teams throw at us. With and without the ball. Sometimes it’s counter attacks or set plays but regardless of how well you prepare, things may change and you might come up against something different or need something different. We try and work on all aspects.

Victory was marred somewhat by the sight of skipper Billy Sharp limping off in the second half and going straight down the tunnel for further assessment by the club’s medical staff ahead of next Wednesday’s crunch promotion clash against Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.

“Bill’s injured,” Heckingbottom acknowleged. “We’ll have to see how he is. It’s his ankle. When we see Bill limping, I know he’s injured. So we’ll have to see how he is.”

