Sheffield United are set to run the rule over former Crystal Palace man Jaïro Riedewald.

Regardless of what position Sheffield United find themselves in come the start of the January transfer window, changes to the squad will be made at Bramall Lane.

Following his return to S2 last month, manager Chris Wilder has already confirmed he has drawn up plans for the mid-season window, and based on the Blades’ current form, that juncture cannot come quickly enough.

United will resume their campaign against Watford at Bramall Lane on Saturday propping up the Championship table. Eight defeats in their opening nine matches has left them bottom of the standings with a paltry three points to their name.

If their form does not change for the better sooner rather than later, the importance of the January window is only going to strengthen. Wilder, though, is already looking to see if he can add to his squad before the window opens.

As reported by The Star on Tuesday, former Crystal Palace man Jaïro Riedewald has made his way onto the Blades’ radar. The 29-year-old is a free agent after leaving Belgian club Royal Antwerp in the summer and he is understood to have been invited to the club’s Shirecliffe training complex to try and earn himself a contract.

Although he is a versatile operator, Riedewald, by his own admission, is at his best in midfield. He has spent much of his career sitting at the base of the midfield, offering a defensive presence.

Since returning to United last month, Wilder’s first four matches in charge have seen him set up with a two-man midfield, either in a 4-2-3-1 or a 3-4-2-1 system. The only constant in midfield, however, has been the presence of Sydie Peck.

After saying farewell to Vinícius Souza during the summer, United have lacked bite and a sense of aggression in midfield. Alex Matos, a summer arrival from Chelsea, has started twice alongside Peck under Wilder, while Tom Davies and Djibril Soumaré have bagged a start apiece.

Davies could have a big part to play

Amid Wilder’s fondness of Davies, you would be hard-pressed to bet against the former Everton man returning to the starting XI against Watford this weekend. Wilder wanted to start him against Hull City prior to the international break but the 27-year-old’s fitness levels meant he was only strong enough to start from the bench.

With Davies, at this moment in time, poised to go to the front of the queue in the quest to start alongside Peck, Soumaré and Matos face the likelihood of becoming backup options.

However, the prospect of United adding Riedewald to the equation could increase the level of competition even further - and that, of course, can only be seen as a positive. Furthermore, United are still yet to recover Oliver Arblaster from his long-term injury lay-off.

The Blades star has been absent for almost a year because of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and recently suffered a setback. However, Wilder, last month, played down the severity of the bump in the road Arblaster had hit. It was originally hoped Arblaster would be back in contention around the time of September’s international break.

Although United are yet to set a target date for the 21-year-old’s return, he is edging closer towards being back in the fold, meaning his impending return will increase United’s number of options to occupy the two deep-lying midfield berths to six if they hand out a contract to Riedewald in the meantime.

Internal competition is exactly what every football club dreams of, meaning Wilder could soon find himself with a permanent selection dilemma. He won’t turn his nose up at the prospect of that.