Sheffield United are going to run the rule over Jaïro Riedewald. | Getty Images

Sheffield United have offered former Crystal Palace man Jaïro Riedewald the chance to earn a contract at Bramall Lane.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are set to run the rule over former Crystal Palace and Royal Antwerp utility ace Jaïro Riedewald as manager Chris Wilder continues to look at ways to strengthen his squad.

As reported by The Star on Tuesday, it is understood the Dutchman has been invited to the Blades’ Shirecliffe training complex in order for him to try and earn himself a contract at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riedewald, 29, has been without a club since the summer after his one-year deal at Antwerp expired. He made 28 appearances for the Belgian club across all competitions last season.

The Blades have already made use of the free agent market this season, signing Ben Mee and Danny Ings in August after they had spent time training with the Blades during the summer. They were released by Brentford and West Ham United respectively at the end of last season.

Below, The Star brings you some information and history about Riedewald’s career thus far:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Jaïro Riedewald?

Riedewald is a 29-year-old Dutch midfielder, who can also operate as a defender, that is currently a free agent. As well as formerly playing for the likes of Crystal Palace and Ajax, he has also represented the Netherlands at senior level, earning three caps.

What has he done so far?

After joining Ajax from fellow Dutch club SV Overbos at the age of 11, he signed his first professional contract with the Amsterdam outfit in March 2013 after graduating from their academy.

He made his league debut for Ajax in December 2013, appearing from the bench with just ten minutes of a 2-1 away win over Roda JC remaining. Despite coming on to play at left-back, Riedewald marked the occasion by scoring two goals, striking in the 88th and the 92nd minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scoring only once more in Ajax colours, the versatile operator, who made 93 appearances for the Dutch giant, left the Johan Cruyff Arena in July 2017, joining Crystal Palace, where he was reunited with former Ajax boss Frank de Boer. It was reported at the time he cost Palace around £8million.

His first three seasons at Palace saw him struggle for regular opportunities, making just 38 appearances in league and cup. However, he became a Premier League regular for the Londoners in 2020/21, making 33 appearances, of which 18 were starts.

Playing under Roy Hodgson that season, Riedewald was primarily used in the centre of midfield. That proved to be his only season as a Palace regular, being limited to just 24 appearances in all competitions over the course of the 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns.

Jaïro Riedewald is of interest to Sheffield United. | Getty Images

Palace confirmed his exit from Selhurst Park at the end of his contract in June 2024, meaning he became a free agent after 96 appearances for the club. He was snapped up by Antwerp in August last year, signing a one-year deal, and spent just the one season in Belgium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the international stage, Riedewald, after representing the Netherlands at Under-15s, U16s, U17s, U19s and U21s level, made his senior debut for his country in September 2015. That was the first of three senior caps he has earned for his country, with all three coming within around a month of each other.

All three of his senior appearances for the Netherlands were made as a left-back.

What could he offer United?

Versatility. He has demonstrated throughout his career he is capable of playing in the centre of midfield or in defence, either at centre-back or left-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the prospect of him being added to Wilder’s squad will give the Blades an extra body to cover a handful of areas. United are currently well-stocked at centre-back, but they lack bite in midfield, meaning that could be the department United have identified for Riedewald to potentially assist in.

What has been said about him?

Riedewald has worked with several big names during his career, including former Palace and England manager Hodgson.

The former Three Lions boss, praising Riedewald back in December 2019, said: "He’s an intelligent player who reads the game well. He uses the qualities he has to good effect and on several occasions against Watford his composure and calm on the ball was good.

"There’s no doubt he will relish the opportunity if he continues in that position but we are lamenting the fact that we don’t have the cover that we would like in those positions.

"Jairo has been frustrated but he’s been a superb professional. He comes in all the time, gets on with his work and never complains. He doesn’t sulk or show he’s particularly unhappy.”