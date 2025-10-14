Sheffield United have handed a senior Dutch international the chance to earn a contract at Bramall Lane, The Star can reveal, with Chris Wilder’s January transfer refresh potentially kickstarting earlier than planned.

The Blades boss admitted before the international break that work is already underway to strengthen his squad in January. Transfer window restrictions don’t apply to players currently without a club, with United already signing free agents Ben Mee and Danny Ings this season after successful ‘trial’ periods at United’s Shirecliffe training complex.

A third, Nathan Redmond, departed after failing to earn a deal under Wilder’s predecessor Ruben Selles but United have kept a keen eye on the free agent market and are exploring a potential deal for former Ajax starlet Jairo Reidewald, who has also represented Crystal Palace.

A three-time Dutch senior international, the 29-year-old is capable of playing on the left of defence and in central midfield, an area that United have been looking to strengthen of late amid a spate of injury and availability issues.

United are also without a senior left-sided centre back after Jack Robinson’s departure to Birmingham City on deadline day, with rookie Nils Zatterstrom the only other specialist option. Mee has filled that role admirably since Wilder’s change of shape to a back three last month but United are still light on experience as they look to turn their season around.

Reidewald came through the ranks at Ajax and made more than 60 senior appearances for the Dutch giants before a move to England with Palace in 2017. He signed a one-year deal with Royal Antwerp in Belgium last year which subsequently expired earlier this summer.

The Star understands that the player has been invited to Shirecliffe for a closer look, and with a view to a potential deal.

If that does materialise then the player would become Wilder’s first signing of his third spell in charge of his boyhood club, but by no means the last. Wilder has already gathered a list of targets to present to the club’s owners as he looks to freshen up his side’s season, which continued a familiar trajectory before the international break with a 1-0 defeat at Hull City which left them rooted to the bottom of the Championship table after a disastrous start to the campaign under Spaniard Selles.

Asked by The Star at Hull whether his thoughts were already turning towards January, Wilder admitted: “I was already looking towards January when I was potentially coming in.

“That work’s already been done. So, yes, there’s a document going to [the owners] already. I know who takes us forward and who doesn’t. And there’ll be an honest conversation with that. And hopefully people, I’d like to think, will respect my contribution to that and my thought process on that.

“That’s what gets us out of this situation and what moves us forward. So, yes, there are going to be conversations with the owners. But I’ve had nothing but support from them. I think they’ve seen that we’ve turned it around in a small space of time in terms of quite a few things.

“But what I haven’t delivered and what we haven’t delivered for them as a collective, in their patience for me and their support for me and giving me the opportunity, are the results. So, I’m quite down about that.

“But we should have done. And we have an opportunity to work now. We’ll continually work through that to give them the ideas, from my experience in the Championship. And what I believe will make us better and stronger going forward.”

