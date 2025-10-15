Javi Gracia will be eyeing a winning start to his second Watford tenure when his side faces Sheffield United on Saturday.

Watford head coach Javi Gracia has hinted that he plans to deploy midfield star Imran Louza from a deeper position ahead of Saturday’s clash with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Hornets’ trip to South Yorkshire will mark Gracia’s first game in charge of the Hertfordshire outfit since August 2019 after he was named as Paulo Pezzolano’s successor at Vicarage Road last week.

He has inherited a team that currently sits 11th in the Championship table after winning a third of their opening nine games this season. They are just three points shy of the play-off places.

Gracia’s first task will be to try and lead Watford to a first away win since February against a United side that is still searching for its first home point(s) of the campaign.

Watford, despite parting ways with Pezzolano, signed off for the international break on a good run of form, amassing seven points from their last three matches. Much of their good fortune from that upturn in momentum stemmed from the form of influential midfielder Louza, who scored two goals and provided one assist during that mini run.

The Moroccan international, who has also donned the captain’s armband for three of Watford’s last four matches, has flittered between the base of the midfield and a more advanced role in recent weeks, starting further forward against both Hull City and Portsmouth, where he contributed his two goals and assist.

Gracia hints at Louza switch

However, Gracia has suggested he will be deploying the 26-year-old slightly deeper in his system, meaning the Blades will have to try and combat his threat from a different area of the pitch.

In an interview with former Watford striker Troy Deeney on the club's YouTube channel, Gracia said of Louza: "He has to play as a six, always close to the ball. We need players around him to give us consistency in defending and attacking. A good balance.

"We can play with two in the middle, one of them more offensive and one of them more defensive. We need one player behind him who gives us the stability and consistency we need."

The French-born midfielder has shouldered much of the creative burden for the Hornets either side of the summer, ending last season in good form after racking up four assists in Watford’s final seven games.

With chief creator Giorgi Chakvetadze still unavailable through injury, much of the responsibility rests with Louza to create opportunities for his teammates. He joined Watford back in 2021 and has made 104 appearances for the club.