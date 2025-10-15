Sheffield United are looking into the possibility of signing former Crystal Palace man Jaïro Riedewald on a free transfer.

Former Crystal Palace and Royal Antwerp ace Jaïro Riedewald has previously identified the centre of midfield as his best position amid Sheffield United’s interest in bringing him to Bramall Lane.

The 29-year-old, who is currently a free agent, has been handed the opportunity to earn a contract with the Blades. The Star understands he has been invited to the club’s Shirecliffe training base in order for the Blades to get a closer look at him.

Riedewald, who left Antwerp in the summer after signing a one-year contract at the Belgian club in August last year, could become the third free agent to be snapped up by the Blades in just a matter of months, after they swooped for Ben Mee and Danny Ings during the summer.

Blades boss Chris Wilder is keen to add to his squad and confirmed after the defeat to Hull City prior to the international break that he was already planning for the January transfer window.

Riedewald’s current situation as a free agent means United are free to sign him before January, meaning he could soon be implemented into Wilder’s plans if he does enough to earn a contract.

Riedewald prefers to play in midfield

If successful, Riedewald will bring a versatile profile to S2, previously demonstrating he is capable of playing at centre-back, left-back and in midfield. However, it is in the engine room that he believes he is most effective.

Speaking back in October 2021, the Dutchman told Palace’s club website: “I think that some things you learn when you come from the Ajax Academy: the diversity playing in different positions. It has helped me during my career as well, being able to play in multiple positions. I think that’s just something that you learn at the Ajax Academy.

“I’m happy now that midfield is my priority and that’s where I want to go now, but there’s always the option to go further on the pitch.”

Speaking in a different interview, he added: “I can play in multiple positions. Left-back. Centre-back in the past as well.

“Now, as a midfield player, and I spoke with the manager about it, in the Premier League the intensity is high. What is the best position for me to develop?

“I think as a midfield player, playing in the midfield, is where I can bring the most to the team.”