Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could turn to one of Ruben Selles’ summer signings in his search for a fix to the Blades’ goalscoring woes.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having scored just three goals in their opening nine Championship matches this season, Chris Wilder desperately needs to come up with a solution to Sheffield United’s goalscoring troubles.

Their 1-0 defeat to Hull City at the MKM Stadium marked their sixth blank in their opening nine matches, meaning they have scored just three goals in the league so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder was critical of his team’s decision-making against Hull, describing their attacking play as being “loose and rushed”, pointing to the lack of confidence his players currently have in and around the final third.

United have been rocked by nine losses in their opening ten matches in league and cup this season, meaning confidence is currently at rock-bottom. The Blades desperately need to put a run of positive run of results together to inject a sense of belief back into their veins.

Fortunately, Wilder has experienced figures he can turn to within his squad in his search for some composure, including summer signing Danny Ings, who arrived on a free transfer towards the end of the transfer window. After overcoming a recent injury, he stepped off the bench in the defeats to Southampton and Hull prior to the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completing a 27-minute cameo against the Tigers, Wilder was impressed with what he saw from the former Burnley and Southampton striker, meaning his opportunities could increase once the campaign resumes on the other side of the October pause.

Wilder has praised Ings

Wilder, who also praised fellow substitute Tom Davies, said: “Danny comes on, makes one run straight away and gets a penalty that we have to score from and obviously we missed.

“That’s the reason why those boys have played at the highest level, and that’s the reason why I’m telling our boys it’s a great example. You have to step up in these moments when we’re in the position that we are.”

Identifying Ings as a player the rest of his teammates should look towards in search of a good example, Wilder may be ready to give the 33-year-old a more prominent role in his plans. He signed a one-year deal at Bramall Lane in August, all but confirming he is not a long-term option for the club, but he could be a useful figure in the short-term, particularly with how the Blades’ campaign has started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After joining the club almost two months ago, former Blades boss Ruben Selles explained why the decision had been made to add Ings to United’s pool of attackers, highlighting his qualities, both on and off the pitch.

“We thought we were powerful with three strikers, but Kieffer (Moore) then left to go to Wrexham and we felt we needed to replace his experience and knowhow,” Selles explained. “Danny is fit and wants to prove himself by scoring goals and he is another good addition for us as a player and as a person.

“He is coming to challenge for the No.9 position, he knows the game, he’s got qualities in and around the box. He is a great addition to push us forward and lift the level of competition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyrese Campbell, who is United’s leading goalscorer with two goals so far this term, has started each of Wilder’s opening four games since he returned to the club last month, meaning he has established himself as the Blades’ chief striker.

However, Wilder’s complimentary comments about Ings mean the latter could be about to keep Campbell on his toes.