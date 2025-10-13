Sheffield United will be itching to get back to winning ways when Watford visit Bramall Lane on Saturday.

After losing eight of their first nine Championship matches this season, Sheffield United are under increasing levels of pressure to spark their season into life as quickly as possible.

Their 1-0 defeat to Hull City at the MKM Stadium a little over a week ago means they will resume their campaign against Watford on Saturday propping up the Championship table.

The Blades have been bottom since being hammered 4-1 by Bristol City on the opening day of the season, meaning the longer they stay there, the harder it is going to be for them to try and escape the clutches of the relegation zone.

However, what’s done is done, meaning United cannot afford to waste time reflecting on their opening nine games. Instead, they need to look forward with the belief they can get themselves out of the hole they’ve got themselves into.

Saturday’s tussle with Watford will see the Blades go up against a Hornets team embarking on a new chapter under head coach Javi Gracia. He was reappointed Watford boss last week after they made the decision to axe Paulo Pezzolano.

Watford have made a respectable start to the season, taking 12 points from their first nine games. However, the three victories that have contributed to 75 per cent of their points tally have been secured at Vicarage Road.

United need to capitalise on Watford’s away day struggles

The Hornets have found life tough on their travels this calendar year, last winning on the road back in February. As a result of their poor away record, it puts pressure on United to avoid being the team that brings the Hornets’ poor away record to an end.

Equally, Watford will be looking to avoid becoming the first visiting team to drop points at Bramall Lane this season, with United losing their opening four home games. It means both sides will be targeting each other’s weakness.

If United can come out on top and secure a first home win of the season, it will be the ideal way to start a three-game week. They face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park next Tuesday evening before travelling to Deepdale to face Preston North End 72 hours later.

Blackburn, who face Coventry City away from home this weekend, are still without a win on home soil this season, meaning Chris Wilder’s side will be looking to exploit that particular weakness in an attempt to secure a second away win of the campaign.

It means United’s next two games offer them the opportunity to capitalise on their opponents’ weaknesses in the hope of getting their season off the ground.

However, the Blades cannot take anything for granted, and their own troubles should teach them that.