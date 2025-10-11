Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has already started to draw up plans ahead of the January transfer window.

If Sheffield United are to get themselves out of the mess they currently find themselves in, they need to find a solution to their goalscoring problems.

Nine games into the Championship campaign and the Blades have scored just three times in the league this season, firing six blanks.

After ending their run of five league games without a goal against Oxford United almost a fortnight ago, it appeared as though the worst of the Blades’ goalscoring troubles were behind them when they found the back of the net in consecutive league games for the first time this season against Southampton three days later.

Despite going close on several occasions against Hull City last time out, United were unable to score for a third game in a row, meaning they still have work to do if they are to get back into a fluent rhythm in front of goal.

By contrast, September’s Championship Player of the Month, Oli McBurnie, scored more goals last month alone (five) than United have all season in league and cup.

He joined Hull in August after United looked into the possibility of bringing him back to Bramall Lane. He has made a storming start to his Tigers career, scoring seven goals in all competitions, and Blades boss Chris Wilder admitted ahead of last weekend’s trip to the MKM Stadium that he wishes he was working with him again in S2.

“He should have a red and white shirt on in my opinion, and he was available," Wilder declared. "There was always talk about Kieffer (Moore) going, and I think everyone recognises the horses-for-courses nature of it. Different ways of playing and different forwards I've always gone with.”

Had McBurnie returned to Bramall Lane, there are no guarantees he would have hit the ground running back in the Championship in the way he has in amber & black. It will forever be one of football’s ‘what ifs’.

Wilder has hinted he wants a striker

However, Wilder’s decision to openly admit he wished McBurnie had returned to Bramall Lane during the summer felt like a subtle hint that he will put forward plans for the Blades to bring in a striker in the January transfer window.

He continued: “There was always a chance that Kieffer would go in the summer, especially when the deal was made and became available. Obviously, I wasn’t here at the time, but speaking to Steve [Bettis], Kieffer wanted to go (to Wrexham), and the new manager didn’t feel he was part of the plan, so it was a good bit of business by Steve.

“Kieffer got an extended deal, and I think he got a couple more quid as well. I’m not being critical of him because he contributed to our 92 points last season, but I would have always been looking for a No.9, and Oli was available.”

Oli McBurnie has made a storming start to his Hull City career. | George Wood/Getty Images.

United did strengthen their forward options during the summer, bringing in free agent Danny Ings, who offered flashes of what he can offer in the defeat at Hull. The former Burnley man, 33, signed a one-year deal, meaning he is not likely to be a long-term option at Bramall Lane.

On the flip side, McBurnie is four years Ings’ junior, turning 29 as recently as June. He joined Hull on a three-year deal.

With Wilder having openly admitted he would have pushed to have re-signed McBurnie had he been in charge during the summer, highlighting his belief United needed another No.9, it feels inevitable that a striker will be on his January wish list.