The forward becomes the fourth new face to arrive at Bramall Lane this summer and the fifth player the Championship club have signed, with Adam Davies agreeing a new contract after his short term deal expired last term.

Khadra, aged 21, effectively finalised the switch 48 hours after manager Paul Heckingbottom urged United to finalise their negotiations with the German’s employers following last weekend’s friendly against Barnsley.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reda Khadra, pictured in action for Blackburn Rovers against Sheffield United lasr season, has completed his move from Brighton and Hove Albion: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Previously of Borussia Dortmund, Khadra is expected to make his debut when Heckingbottom’s side begin their new season at Watford on Monday.

“If he’s not in for that, if I don’t want to get him here before that game then what’s the point? Of course we want it sorting out before going down there,” Heckingbottom said. “You always want to get people in as early as possible, preferably for the first day back of training.

“But as managers, you know that’s not always possible. And you have to accept that.”

Reda Khadra wanted to join Sheffield United

Khadra is expected to join Anel Ahmedhodzic and Ciaran Clark in the squad which travels to Vicarage Road, after their respective transfers from Malmo and Newcastle were arranged earlier this month. But Clark’s fellow loanee, Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle, will miss the fixture after sustaining a muscle injury.

Khadra impressed during a spell with Blackburn Rovers last term, with United’s divisional rivals among the host of clubs who were also chasing his signature.