The Republic of Ireland centre-half, on a season long loan from Newcastle, could make his United debut when Heckingbottom’s squad begin the new campaign with a visit to Watford on Monday.

Having moved to St James’ Park from Aston Villa six years ago, Clark was a member of the team former manager Rafael Benitez led back into the Premier League after being relegated 11 months earlier.

lliman Ndiaye (C) and Enda Stevens bring youth and experience respectively to Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Drawing comparisons between the situation his parent club found themselves in back then to the one facing United now, Clark said: “There’s always pressure when you play football. There’s always a lot of expectation as well, and you want people to expect you to achieve something because that tells you that you’re strong.

“But there’s a lot of experience here. There’s also a lot of young lads coming through who want to prove a point, so that’s a good balance. It’s the one you want.”

“We believe we can do it,” Clark added. “You need that belief.”

Ciaran Clark signs for Sheffield United from Newcastle: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Despite bolstering the options at Heckingbottom’s disposal since May’s defeat in the play-off semi-finals - Nottingham Forest, who beat them on penalties at the City Ground, have since spent more than £70m and handed Jesse Lingard a £200,000 a week deal since overcoming Huddersfield Town at Wembley - United are still thought to be at least one player short of the target the 44-year-old set them following that set-back. Clark’s fellow loanee, Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle, is likely to miss the trip to Hertfordshire through injury while captain Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie and Jayden Bogle are still edging their way back towards fitness.

But Clark said: “One of the first things I noticed here was that ‘togetherness’ that you always need.

“Everyone is really tight in the dressing room and that’s made it really easy to settle in. I think that’s a really good sign.”

Iliman Ndiaye, aged 22, is set to spearhead United’s attack at Watford after impressing Heckingbottom with his performances during their warm-up programme which concluded with a game against Barnsley on Saturday. Rhian Brewster, United’s record signing, could partner the Senegal international after making significant progress in his recovery from hamstring surgery.

Ciaran Clark thinks Sheffield United could be celebrating again: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Clark is also in line to feature, possibly alongside Anel Ahmedhodzic - the defender United paid Malmo a reported £3m for earlier this month.